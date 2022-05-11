3D Systems selected by Airbus Defence to produce critical parts for OneSat

May 11, 2022 4:15 PM ET3D Systems Corporation (DDD)EADSFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) said Wednesday it has been selected by Airbus Defence and Space to produce critical components for its satellite OneSat.
  • Under the multi-year deal, DDD's Application Innovation Group will design an end-to-end additive manufacturing solution to produce parts required for the large antenna array for the  entire OneSat fleet.
  • Each satellite requires 2 large antenna arrays - 1 to transmit signals and 1 to receive.
  • The group will serve as project manager in addition to providing design and production expertise.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.