3D Systems selected by Airbus Defence to produce critical parts for OneSat
May 11, 2022 4:15 PM ET3D Systems Corporation (DDD)EADSFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) said Wednesday it has been selected by Airbus Defence and Space to produce critical components for its satellite OneSat.
- Under the multi-year deal, DDD's Application Innovation Group will design an end-to-end additive manufacturing solution to produce parts required for the large antenna array for the entire OneSat fleet.
- Each satellite requires 2 large antenna arrays - 1 to transmit signals and 1 to receive.
- The group will serve as project manager in addition to providing design and production expertise.