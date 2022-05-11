Acorda partners with Biopas to sell Parkinson's disease therapy in Latin America

May 11, 2022 4:16 PM ETAcorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • The commercial-stage biotech, Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR), and South American pharma company, Biopas Laboratories announced an agreement on Wednesday to commercialize Acorda’s (ACOR) Parkinson's disease therapy Inbrija in certain Latin American countries.
  • Accordingly, Biopas will be entitled to exclusive distribution rights to the treatment in countries such as Brazil and Mexico.
  • Per the terms of the agreement, Acorda (ACOR) is set to receive a double-digit tiered percentage of the selling price in the region and sales-based milestones for the delivery of Inbrija to Biopas.
  • “We are also in active discussions with other companies for the rights to commercialize INBRIJA in additional countries,” Acorda (ACOR) Chief Executive Ron Cohen said.
  • Inbrija is approved in the U.S. for intermittent treatment of episodic motor fluctuations in adults with Parkinson's disease who have received a levodopa/dopa-decarboxylase inhibitor.

  • In 2021, Acorda (ACOR) reported $29.6 million of net revenue from Inbrija indicating ~22% YoY growth.

