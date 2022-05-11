Dutch Bros craters after guidance disappoints, approaches IPO pricing level

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) fell sharply in after-hours trading in reaction to the Q1 earnings report and guidance as the volatile trading on the highly-shorted stock continues.

The coffee store operator reported 54% revenue growth with same shop sales up 6.0% and 107 new company-operated shops in the mix. Higher traffic and average check contributed to the gain in same shop sales.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $9.7M vs. $18.7M a year ago. Rapid escalations in dairy costs well above historic levels drove increases in the cost of sales. BROS also pointed to costs related to more rapid new unit growth, escalating minimum wage in select mature markets, and other factors which drove up labor costs. The timing of certain maintenance and travel costs also contributed to increased operating and other costs.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) thinks the growth story is still very much alive with plans for at least 4,000 shops nationwide over the next 10 to 15 years. In 2022, BROS expects to open at least 130 new shops, supported by a robust pipeline and strong consumer acceptance.

Guidance from BROS was for full year revenue of $700M to $715M vs. $717M consensus.

Dutch Bros (BROS) peeled off 28.04% in AH trading after giving up 15.64% during the regular session just in front of the earnings report.

Shares of BROS are nearly down to their IPO pricing level.