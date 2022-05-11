Marqeta stock climbs after Q1 revenue beat fueled by strong processing volume
May 11, 2022 4:19 PM ETMarqeta, Inc. (MQ)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) stock is rising 4.1% in Wednesday after-hours trading after the credit card issuing platform's Q1 revenue and total processing volume exceeded Wall Street expectations.
- Q1 total processing volume of $37B vs. $33B in Q4 and topping/missing Visible Alpha estimate of $35.3B
- Q1 revenue of $166M vs. $161.3M consensus, $155M in Q4 and $108M in Q1 2021.
- GAAP EPS of -$0.11 vs. -$0.7 consensus and -$0.07 in Q4 2021.
- For Q2, the company expects net revenue growth of 46%-48% Y/Y (vs. +54% in Q1 2022), gross profit margin of 40%-41% (vs. 45% in Q1), and Q1 adjusted EBITDA margin of negative 10%-11% (vs. -6% in Q1).
- Conference call at 4:30 PM ET.
