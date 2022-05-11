Marqeta stock climbs after Q1 revenue beat fueled by strong processing volume

May 11, 2022 4:19 PM ETMarqeta, Inc. (MQ)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Credit card abstract background illustration - 3d rendering

pp76/iStock via Getty Images

  • Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) stock is rising 4.1% in Wednesday after-hours trading after the credit card issuing platform's Q1 revenue and total processing volume exceeded Wall Street expectations.
  • Q1 total processing volume of $37B vs. $33B in Q4 and topping/missing Visible Alpha estimate of $35.3B
  • Q1 revenue of $166M vs. $161.3M consensus, $155M in Q4 and $108M in Q1 2021.
  • GAAP EPS of -$0.11 vs. -$0.7 consensus and -$0.07 in Q4 2021.
  • For Q2, the company expects net revenue growth of 46%-48% Y/Y (vs. +54% in Q1 2022), gross profit margin of 40%-41% (vs. 45% in Q1), and Q1 adjusted EBITDA margin of negative 10%-11% (vs. -6% in Q1).
  • Conference call at 4:30 PM ET.
  • Earlier, Marqeta GAAP EPS of -$0.11 misses by $0.02, revenue of $166.1M beats by $4.84M
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.