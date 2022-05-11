SmartRent GAAP EPS of -$0.12, revenue of $37.36M

May 11, 2022 4:26 PM ETSmartRent Inc - Class A (SMRT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • SmartRent press release (NASDAQ:SMRT): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.12.
  • Revenue of $37.36M (+95.0% Y/Y).
  • Increased Units Deployed to 51,196, up 58% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $(23.1) million as compared to $(8.4) million for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Increased Units Booked to 91,482 and Bookings to $72.0 million, up 101% and 122% year-over-year, respectively,
  • FY 2022 Guidance: Total Revenue of $220 to $250 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $(50) to $(35) million.
  • Units Deployed of 280,000 to 320,000.
  • Q2 Guidance: Total Revenue of $47 to $55 million.
  • Units Deployed of 64,000 to 75,000.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.