SmartRent GAAP EPS of -$0.12, revenue of $37.36M
May 11, 2022 4:26 PM ETSmartRent Inc - Class A (SMRT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SmartRent press release (NASDAQ:SMRT): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.12.
- Revenue of $37.36M (+95.0% Y/Y).
- Increased Units Deployed to 51,196, up 58% year-over-year.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $(23.1) million as compared to $(8.4) million for the first quarter of 2021.
- Increased Units Booked to 91,482 and Bookings to $72.0 million, up 101% and 122% year-over-year, respectively,
- FY 2022 Guidance: Total Revenue of $220 to $250 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $(50) to $(35) million.
- Units Deployed of 280,000 to 320,000.
- Q2 Guidance: Total Revenue of $47 to $55 million.
- Units Deployed of 64,000 to 75,000.