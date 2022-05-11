Gladstone Investment Non-GAAP NII of $0.26 beats by $0.03, total investment income of $19.25M beats by $2.85M
May 11, 2022 4:27 PM ETGladstone Investment (GAIN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Gladstone Investment press release (NASDAQ:GAIN): FQ4 Non-GAAP NII of $0.26 beats by $0.03.
- Total investment income of $19.25M (+15.3% Y/Y) beats by $2.85M.
- Invested an aggregate of $8.2 million in various existing portfolio companies through secured first lien debt, secured second lien debt and preferred equity
- Received aggregate repayments of $4.5 million of secured first lien and secured second lien debt
- Net asset value per common share as of March 31, 2022 was $13.43 compared to $13.27 as of December 31, 2021.