GeoPark declares $0.082 dividend; plans to partially redeem senior notes due 2024
May 11, 2022 4:41 PM ETGeoPark Limited (GPRK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) declares $0.082/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 2.25%
- Payable June 10; for shareholders of record May 26; ex-div May 25.
- GeoPark also plans to redeem $45M of its 6.500% senior notes due 2024 on May 26, 2022. The notes will be redeemed at a price equal to 103.250% of the principal amount of the notes redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest and additional amounts (if any) to, but excluding, the redemption date.