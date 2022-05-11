Pyxis Tankers stock slides plans to implement reverse stock split

May 11, 2022 4:31 PM ETPyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares fell 11% during Wednesday extended trading on plans of a reverse stock split in the ratio of one for four outstanding common shares, effective May 13, 2022.
  • The move is intended to help meet Nasdaq's minimum $1.00/share requirement for maintaining the listing of the common share.
  • Once implemented, every four of the company's issued and outstanding common shares will be combined into one issued and outstanding common share, without any change to the par value of $0.001/share or any shareholder’s ownership percentage of the common shares.
  • As a result, the number of outstanding shares will reduce from 42.45M to 10.61M.
  • No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split.
  • Following the split, the conversion price, as defined in the Certification of Designation of the company’s 7.75% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares, of the Series A Preferred shares will be adjusted from $1.40 to $5.60 and the exercise price, as defined in the company’s warrants to purchase common shares, will be adjusted from $1.40 to $5.60.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.