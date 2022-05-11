Pyxis Tankers stock slides plans to implement reverse stock split
May 11, 2022 4:31 PM ETPyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares fell 11% during Wednesday extended trading on plans of a reverse stock split in the ratio of one for four outstanding common shares, effective May 13, 2022.
- The move is intended to help meet Nasdaq's minimum $1.00/share requirement for maintaining the listing of the common share.
- Once implemented, every four of the company's issued and outstanding common shares will be combined into one issued and outstanding common share, without any change to the par value of $0.001/share or any shareholder’s ownership percentage of the common shares.
- As a result, the number of outstanding shares will reduce from 42.45M to 10.61M.
- No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split.
- Following the split, the conversion price, as defined in the Certification of Designation of the company’s 7.75% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares, of the Series A Preferred shares will be adjusted from $1.40 to $5.60 and the exercise price, as defined in the company’s warrants to purchase common shares, will be adjusted from $1.40 to $5.60.