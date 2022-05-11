Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is extending losses in Wednesday’s extended session after reporting a massive miss on EPS estimates.

The deeper loss was motivated by a posting of a non-GAAP EPS figure 60 cents below the anticipated loss of $0.98. The miss is the seventh in a row for the company on EPS, joined by a narrow miss on revenue that marked the second such consecutive quarter of sales coming up short of expectations.

Additionally, gross profit fell to just $200,000 from $32.7 million in the prior year. The release explained that Beyond Meat Jerky reduced gross margin by approximately 940 basis points due to its high-cost manufacturing process. The specific costs associated with the new product were added to broader cost increases in manufacturing and logistics, as well as trade discounts and price shifts.

“Though we recognize that the decisions we are making today in support of our long-run ambition have contributed to challenging near-term results, including a sizable though temporary reduction in gross margin as we took cost-intensive measures to support important strategic launches, we are confident in the future we are building while advancing our mission to bring plant-based meats and their attendant health, climate, natural resource, and animal welfare benefits to consumers around the world,” CEO Ethan Brown said in a statement.

Shares of the El Segundo-headquartered plant-based food producer fell over 20% in after hours trading, adding to losses of 13.83% in Wednesday’s daily trading.

