AdTheorent Holding GAAP EPS of -$0.49 misses by $0.45, revenue of $34.24M misses by $0.62M

May 11, 2022 4:33 PM ETAdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (ADTH)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • AdTheorent Holding press release (NASDAQ:ADTH): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.49 misses by $0.45.
  • Revenue of $34.24M (+10.6% Y/Y) misses by $0.62M.
  • Second Quarter 2022 Financial Outlook
  • Revenue in the range of $45.2 million to $46.2 million vs. $48.34M consensus.
  • Adjusted gross profit in the range of $30.0 million to $30.8 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $6.5 million to $7.0 million.
  • Full Year 2022 Financial Outlook
  • Revenue in the range of $202.2 million to $206.0 million vs. $203.99M consensus.
  • Adjusted gross profit in the range of $131.5 million to $134.5 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $31.6 million to $32.0 million.
