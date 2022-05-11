S&W Seed, Trigall Genetics explore combining wheat operations in Australia

May 11, 2022 4:33 PM ETS&W Seed Company (SANW)BIOXBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Wheat field

ithinksky/iStock via Getty Images

  • S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) and Trigall Genetics said Wednesday they entered prelim. nonbinding talks to combine wheat operations by setting up Trigall Australia.
  • The new wheat breeding firm will benefit from SANW's Australian footprint and capabilities of Trigall Genetics' co-owners - Bioceres Crop Solutions' (BIOX) drought-tolerance HB4 EcoWheat technologies and Groupe Florimond Desprez's breeding expertise.
  • Trigall Genetics will potentially own a majority stake in the new Australian firm.
  • SANW's Australian wheat breeding activities would be owned and operated by Trigall Australia.
  • Trigall Australia's activities would be based in New South Wales.
  • Trigall Genetics aims to expand activities into regions facing climate change challenges, making Australia a priority development geography.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.