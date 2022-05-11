S&W Seed, Trigall Genetics explore combining wheat operations in Australia
May 11, 2022 By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) and Trigall Genetics said Wednesday they entered prelim. nonbinding talks to combine wheat operations by setting up Trigall Australia.
- The new wheat breeding firm will benefit from SANW's Australian footprint and capabilities of Trigall Genetics' co-owners - Bioceres Crop Solutions' (BIOX) drought-tolerance HB4 EcoWheat technologies and Groupe Florimond Desprez's breeding expertise.
- Trigall Genetics will potentially own a majority stake in the new Australian firm.
- SANW's Australian wheat breeding activities would be owned and operated by Trigall Australia.
- Trigall Australia's activities would be based in New South Wales.
- Trigall Genetics aims to expand activities into regions facing climate change challenges, making Australia a priority development geography.