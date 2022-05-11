Gladstone Investment Q4 earnings beat, helped by collection of past due interest
May 11, 2022 4:33 PM ETGladstone Investment (GAIN)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) stock is rising 2.6% in after-hours trading after its fiscal Q4 earnings topped the consensus estimate and net asset value per share increased during the quarter.
- Total investment income of $19.3M for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, topping the $16.4M consensus, increased from $16.74M in Q3. The increase was due to the collection of $3.2M of past due interest in the current quarter from a portfolio company previously on non-accrual status, partly offset by a $0.2M decrease in dividend and success fee income, the timing of which can be variable.
- Q4 expenses of $12.5M rose from $8.34M in the previous quarter.
- Q4 adjusted net investment income of $0.26 per share, beat the $0.23 consensus and was unchanged from $0.26 per share in Q3.
- Total dollars repaid and collected from sales were $4.5M vs. $74.7M in Q3.
- Net asset value per common share of $13.43 at March 31, 2022 increased from $13.27 at Dec. 31, 2021.
- Conference call on May 12 at 8:30 AM ET.
- Earlier, Gladstone Investment non-GAAP NII of $0.26 beats by $0.03, total investment income of $19.25M beats by $2.85M