Gladstone Investment Q4 earnings beat, helped by collection of past due interest

May 11, 2022 4:33 PM ETGladstone Investment (GAIN)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Close up Business people meeting to discuss the situation on the market. Business Financial Concept

Natee Meepian/iStock via Getty Images

  • Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) stock is rising 2.6% in after-hours trading after its fiscal Q4 earnings topped the consensus estimate and net asset value per share increased during the quarter.
  • Total investment income of $19.3M for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, topping the $16.4M consensus, increased from $16.74M in Q3. The increase was due to the collection of $3.2M of past due interest in the current quarter from a portfolio company previously on non-accrual status, partly offset by a $0.2M decrease in dividend and success fee income, the timing of which can be variable.
  • Q4 expenses of $12.5M rose from $8.34M in the previous quarter.
  • Q4 adjusted net investment income of $0.26 per share, beat the $0.23 consensus and was unchanged from $0.26 per share in Q3.
  • Total dollars repaid and collected from sales were $4.5M vs. $74.7M in Q3.
  • Net asset value per common share of $13.43 at March 31, 2022 increased from $13.27 at Dec. 31, 2021.
  • Conference call on May 12 at 8:30 AM ET.
  • Earlier, Gladstone Investment non-GAAP NII of $0.26 beats by $0.03, total investment income of $19.25M beats by $2.85M
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.