Rivian Automotive backs full-year production guidance despite supply chain headwinds

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) traded higher after delivering its highly-anticipated Q1 earnings report and production update.

The electric vehicle maker said it has more than 90K R1 net orders as of May 9 and an initial EDV order from Amazon for 100K vehicles. About 5K vehicles have been produced so far as of May 9.

Despite the supply chain headwinds in the current quarter, RIVN backed 2022 annual production guidance for 25K vehicles. The company also expects capex spending of $2.6B this year.

Key strategies for RIVN: "(1) Increase share in existing markets as we ramp production of our launch products; (2) extend the depth and breadth of our software and services offerings; and (3) broaden and diversify our portfolio of consumer and commercial vehicles across multiple price points, form factors, market segments, and geographies."

Rivian (RIVN) has an earnings call scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

Shares of Rivian Automotive (RIVN) gained 1.99% in after-hours trading to $21.01 after shedding 9.61% during the regular session ahead of the earnings release. It's been a rough ride of late with Rivian's IPO priced up at $78 per share and shares tracking to over $179 last November.