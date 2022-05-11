Dutch Bros GAAP EPS of -$0.10 misses by $0.07, revenue of $152.16M beats by $6.6M

May 11, 2022 4:35 PM ETDutch Bros Inc. (BROS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Dutch Bros press release (NYSE:BROS): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.10 misses by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $152.16M (+54.0% Y/Y) beats by $6.6M.
  • Shares -30%.

  • Opened 34 Shops, Revenue Up 54% Year-over-Year

  • For full year 2022, Dutch Bros is providing the following outlook:

    • Total system shop openings are now expected to increase to at least 130, of which at least 110 shops will be company-operated.
    • Total revenues are projected to remain in the range of $700 million to $715 million ($717.83M consensus), reflecting our continued expansion in shop openings.
    • Same shop sales growth is now estimated to be approximately flat.
    • Adjusted EBITDA is now estimated to be at least $90 million, reflecting near-term margin pressure in our company-operated shops and our decision to take modest price increases during the year.
    • Capital expenditures are still estimated to be in the range of $175 million and $200 million, which includes approximately $15 million to $20 million for our new roasting facility that we project will open in 2023.
