DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) dropped almost 1% in after hours trading after saying it needed to compete a cybersecurity review and "rectification" before it can resume normal business operations.

"The Company has concluded that it needs to complete the cybersecurity review and rectification in order to resume normal operations, including applying for the 26 Apps to be uploaded to the app stores again and resuming the registration of new users in China," DIDI said in a regulatory filing.

The disclosure comes after Bloomberg reported last month that China's cybersecurity regulator was said to be "not satisfied" with the potential infractions against DiDi and have asked for revisions.

DiDi (DIDI) is in the process of delisting itself from the U.S. and set May 23 as the date for a shareholder vote on its plans to delist from the New York Stock Exchange.

In March, DiDi (DIDI) said it was suspending plans to list its shares on the Hong Kong exchange because it failed to meet new Chinese regulatory requirements regarding data security.