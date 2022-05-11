Yield10 Bioscience GAAP EPS of -$0.68 misses by $0.03, revenue of $0.15M misses by $0.02M

May 11, 2022 4:43 PM ETYield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Yield10 Bioscience press release (NASDAQ:YTEN): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.68 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $0.15M (-25.0% Y/Y) misses by $0.02M.
  • Ended the first quarter of 2022 with $12.7 million in unrestricted cash and investments; a net decrease of $3.3 million from unrestricted cash and investments of $16.0 million reported as of December 31, 2021.
  • Continues to estimate total net cash usage for the full year ended December 31, 2022 in a range of $12.0 to $12.5 million.
  • Present capital resources are expected to fund planned operations into the first quarter of 2023.
