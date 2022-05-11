Intapp GAAP EPS of -$0.47 misses by $0.01, revenue of $69.66M beats by $4.33M
May 11, 2022 4:46 PM ETIntapp, Inc. (INTA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Intapp press release (NASDAQ:INTA): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.47 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $69.66M (+25.2% Y/Y) beats by $4.33M.
- SaaS and support revenue of $49.8 million, up 35% year-over-year
- Total ARR was $253.5 million as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 26% Y/Y
- Cloud ARR was $147.8 million as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 49% Y/Y
- Q4 Guidance: Total revenue expected between $71-$72M vs. consensus of $67.77M; Saas and support revenue of $51-52M; and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.07-$0.08
- For full-year, revenue expected between $267.5-$268.5M vs. consensus of $259.99M; SaaS and support revenue to be between $191-$192M; and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15-$0.16.