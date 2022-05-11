Black Diamond Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.70
May 11, 2022 4:52 PM ETBlack Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Black Diamond Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:BDTX): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.70.
- The company has decided to discontinue the development of BDTX-189 and reduce its workforce by approximately 30% to extend its cash runway into the third quarter of 2024.
- Black Diamond ended the first quarter of 2022 with approximately $179.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments compared to $209.8 million as of December 31, 2021.
- Net cash used in operations was $28.6 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $100.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.