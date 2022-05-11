Riley Exploration Permian reports Q2 results

  • Riley Exploration Permian press release (NYSE:REPX): Q2 net loss $7.17M vs. loss of $51.88M last year.
  • Revenue of $67.25M (+80.5% Y/Y) beats by $18.19M.
  • Adj. net income $19.44M vs. $5.24M last year.
  • Averaged total equivalent production of 9.8 MBoe per day for the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of 18% as compared to the same period in 2021.
  • Forecasts fiscal third quarter 2022 oil production to average 7.6 MBbls per day to 8.1 MBbls per day.
  • Forecasts that full-year fiscal 2022 oil production could average 7.5 MBbls per day to 7.8 MBbls per day.
