ADMA Biologics up 4% after increasing 2022 revenue guidance

May 11, 2022 5:03 PM ETADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

  • ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) is up 4% in after-hours trading after stating it is boosting its 2022 revenue guidance in light of revenue growth in Q1 2022.
  • In its Q1 results, the specialty plasma-derived biologics company said it expects full-year revenue of at least $130M, up from $125M.
  • Revenue in the quarter of $29.1M was an ~82.8% year-over-year increase and topped estimates.
  • ADMA's net loss in the quarter widened 36% (-$0.13 per share, basic and diluted) to ~$25M compared to the prior-year period.
  • Looking ahead, ADMA (ADMA) projects it could generate $250M in top-line revenue in 2024, and $300 million beyond then. In addition, it sees net income of $50M-$100M in 2024-2025 and beyond.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Jeffrey Himelson considers ADMA (ADMA) a strong buy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.