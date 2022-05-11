ADMA Biologics up 4% after increasing 2022 revenue guidance
May 11, 2022 5:03 PM ETADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) is up 4% in after-hours trading after stating it is boosting its 2022 revenue guidance in light of revenue growth in Q1 2022.
- In its Q1 results, the specialty plasma-derived biologics company said it expects full-year revenue of at least $130M, up from $125M.
- Revenue in the quarter of $29.1M was an ~82.8% year-over-year increase and topped estimates.
- ADMA's net loss in the quarter widened 36% (-$0.13 per share, basic and diluted) to ~$25M compared to the prior-year period.
- Looking ahead, ADMA (ADMA) projects it could generate $250M in top-line revenue in 2024, and $300 million beyond then. In addition, it sees net income of $50M-$100M in 2024-2025 and beyond.
