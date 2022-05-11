Cardinal Health secures $2.25B defense modification contract
May 11, 2022 5:14 PM ETCardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) has been awarded a maximum $2.25B modification (P00046) exercising the second 30-month option period of a 30-month base contract (SPE2DV-17-D0001) with three 30-month option periods for worldwide ordering and distribution of consumable, commercial, brand name and generic medical surgical supplies.
- This is a firm-fixed-price, ID/IQ contract.
- December 5, 2024 is the ordering period end date.
- Using customers are Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and federal civilian agencies.
- The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.