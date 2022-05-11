Senate confirms Alvaro Bedoya as a new FTC commissioner as Democrats regain majority

The Senate confirmed Alvaro Bedoya as a new commissioner at the Federal Trade Commission.

Bedoya's appointment is viewed as important one and means that Democrats will now have the majority of commissioners with the tally at 3-2 after the agency been tied at 2-2 for months awaiting Bedoya's appointment. Bedoya replaces former FTC Commissioner Rohit Chopra, who left the agency to run the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Some investors and analysts are concerned that the antitrust agency, under the leadership of Chairwoman Lina Khan, may now even attempt to challenge more deals with a majority of Democrats on the commission. Khan, who was appointed chair of the FTC last year, is a well-known critic of technology behemoths like Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOGL).

Bedoya, a professor at Georgetown University’s law school, was nominated for the FTC in September.

The FTC sued to block Lockheed Martin's (LMT) planned purchase of Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) in late January in 4-0 vote and in December the agency sued to block Nvidia's (NVDA) $40B acquisition of Arm Holdings.