After a strong first-quarter earnings beat in February led by a recovering Parks business, Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) missed on top and bottom lines Wednesday - but its investors at least at first seemed to be putting their money where the stream is.

Disney initially rose in after hours trading after it noted Disney+ subscription growth exceeded expectations, adding about 8 million subscribers vs. an expected 5 million. Across services including Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu, Disney now has 205 million direct-to-consumer subs, more of a rival to Netflix's (recently shrinking) 221 million.

Sub growth seems to be paramount: Losses grew at the direct-to-consumer unit as Disney, like its rivals, heavily ramped up content investments in order to interest more eyeballs. The company expects content costs will rise in the coming quarter by $900 million vs. the prior year period.

In the company's earnings call (still ongoing), CEO Bob Chapek noted the Parks business was still "firing on all cylinders," thanks to "strong demand, coupled with customized and personalized guest experience enhancements that grew per capita spending by more than 40% versus 2019." The Q3 demand pipeline is still robust, he says.

The strong Disney+ sub growth led Chapek to reaffirm the company's target of 230 million-260 million paid subscribers by the end of 2024. And an update on an ad-supported Disney+: It's coming to the U.S. by the end of 2022, and internationally in 2023. "Expanding Disney+ access to multiple price points is a win for consumers and advertisers."

If you didn't believe that sub growth was the focus by now, Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy called attention to a special item: "We recognized a revenue reversal of $1 billion related to the early termination of content licensing agreements with a customer, in order to make that content available on our own direct to consumer services." (That customer must surely be Netflix.)

McCarthy's commentary in general suggested that the 2nd-half content and subscriber boost the company has been discussing may not be as big of a change from a stronger-than-expected first half; her talk coincided with the stock moving from an after-hours gain to a slight decline.

At 5:15 p.m., Disney stock is 3% lower postmarket with a $102.11 quote heading down toward the $100 mark.

Developing story ...