SeaWorld Entertainment CFO to retire; announces $250M stock buyback plan
May 11, 2022 5:20 PM ETSeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) has announced CFO transition, with Elizabeth Castro Gulacsy stepping down after a nine-year tenure with the company.
- Gulacsy plans to retire to move on to the next chapter of her career effective on December 31, 2022 or upon the appointment of her successor, if earlier.
- In the meantime, she will continue in a consulting capacity for an extended period thereafter to ensure a smooth transition.
- A recruiting firm has been engaged to conduct a search for a new CFO.
- In other news, SeaWorld (SEAS) has announced a $250M share repurchase program. The program has no time limit.