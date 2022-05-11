Manulife Financial Q1 earnings miss on lower APE sales, core ROE

May 11, 2022

Exterior view of Manulife Bank in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Canada's Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Q1 earnings on Wednesday fell short of Wall Street expectations, as annualized premium equivalent ("APE") sales and core return on equity slid from the year-ago period.

Also, "the rapid and unprecedented resurgence of COVID-19 disrupted new business activities in multiple markets in Asia," said CEO and President Roy Gori.

Q1 adjusted EPS of C$0.77 (US$0.59) missed the average analyst estimate of C$0.82 and fell from C$0.82 in Q1 2021.

Core return on equity was 11.8% in the first quarter compared with 13.7% in Q1 a year ago.

APE sales were C$1.61B in Q1, down from C$1.8B in Q1 of last year.

Still, book value of C$26.33 per share drifted up from C$23.40 in the year-ago quarter.

Global Wealth and Asset Management core earnings were C$324M in Q1, up slightly from C$312M in Q1 2021.

Efficiency ratio of 50.0% in Q1 vs. 48.5% in Q1 2021.

Conference call on May 12 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Earlier, Manulife Financial declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.33 per share.

