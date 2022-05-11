Univar Solutions to enhance renewable energy capacity at City of Commerce facility

May 11, 2022 5:36 PM ETUnivar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) has announced a partnership with sustainable solutions provider Motive Energy to expand on-site renewable energy capacity at its facility in City of Commerce, California.
  • The specialty chemical distributor will deploy 1020kW of solar capacity and an ESS with total energy capacity of 375kW/753kWh at the plant.
  • The project, expected to complete during 2022, will utilize Motive Energy's Watt.io Energy Storage System and the CodeWatt software suite to build a microgrid at the Univar Solutions facility.
  • The installation will significantly lower emissions and non-renewable energy usage of the facility. Specifically, it will help eliminate over 1,300 tons of carbon dioxide from the environment per year.
