Onconova Q1 net loss narrows 13% although revenue remains flat

May 11, 2022 5:40 PM ETOnconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

  • Onconova Therapuetics (NASDAQ:ONTX) saw its Q1 2022 net loss narrow ~13% year-over-year to ~4.1M (-$0.20 per share, basic and diluted) even as revenue was unchanged.
  • Revenue in the quarter was $56K. The cancer therapy company missed on the top and bottom lines.
  • Operating expenses were also flat at ~$4.2M.
  • The company ended the quarter with $50.8M in cash, which it said is enough to fund business operations and ongoing trials for at least 18 months.
  • A phase 2 trial of its candidate rigosertib plus Keytruda (pembrolizumab) metastatic melanoma was recently cleared by the U.S. FDA.
