Canadian financial services firm Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Q1 earnings on Wednesday have topped the average analyst estimate, as its insurance sales and assets under management grew firmly during the quarter.

"Our capital position remained strong and we are pleased to announce a 4.5% increase in our dividend to $0.69 per common share, reflecting our confidence in meeting our medium-term financial goals," said CEO and President Kevin Strain.

Q1 adjusted EPS of C$1.44 (US$1.11) beat the Wall Street consensus of C$1.41 and ticked down from C$1.45 in Q1 2021.

Insurance sales were C$799M in the first quarter, up from C$730M in Q1 a year ago. But Q1 wealth sales and asset management gross flows of C$57.9B dipped from C$66B in the year-ago period.

Assets under management were C$1.4T in Q1 compared with C$1.3T in Q1 2021.

Financial leverage ratio of 25.9% in Q1 vs. 22.7% in Q1 2o21.

Conference call on May 12 at 10 a.m. ET.

In February, Sun Life Financial declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.66 per share.