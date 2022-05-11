Lordstown Motors stock soars postmarket after Foxconn deal closes
May 11, 2022 5:52 PM ETLordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)HNHAFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock soared 17% postmarket on Wednesday after the EV maker finally closed the sale of its Lordstown facility to Hon Hai Technology (Foxconn).
- RIDE received total proceeds of $230M, plus reimbursement of ~$27M in operating and expansion costs.
- Concurrently with the closing, Foxconn and RIDE inked a manufacturing supply deal for the Endurance pickup truck.
- Commercial production of the truck is targeted for Q3, with the first commercial deliveries expected in Q4.
- Foxconn will assume manufacturing operations at the Lordstown Ohio plant immediately.
- Foxconn and RIDE also inked a joint venture deal to co-develop EV programs using Foxconn's MIH open-source platform.
- The JV, which will be named MIH EV Design, will be 55% owned by Foxconn and 45% by RIDE.
- Foxconn is committing $100M towards the JV, including a $45M loan to RIDE to support its initial capital commitment.
- Vehicles developed by MIH EV Design will be built for North America at the Ohio plant and other Foxconn contract-manufacturing locations.
- RIDE earlier this week tumbled on concerns that it would miss the May 18 deadline for the Foxconn deal. The likelihood of a cash crunch also weighed on the stock, with CFO Adam Knoll saying RIDE would need to raise another $150M before 2022-end even if the Foxconn sale closes.
- RIDE stock, which ended ~10% lower on Wednesday in its 5th straight session of losses, declined 59.4% YTD.