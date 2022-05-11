Cannabis grower Bright Green to go public through direct listing on Thursday

Cannabis cultivator Bright Green Corp. (BGXX) said it now plans to go public through a direct listing of its stock on May 12.

The company said in a filing Wednesday that certain registered stockholders will offer up to 158.3M shares of its shares on Thursday. Bright Green will not receive any proceeds from the deal.

The company said in a filing last week that it expected to conduct the direct listing on or around May 11.

In a private placement in May, Bright Green issued 300K shares to two existing shareholders for $10 per share. In January, the company privately placed 12.5K shares at $4 per share.

Based in Florida, Bright Green has been conditionally authorized by the US Drug Enforcement Agency to cultivate and sell cannabis for medical, research and manufacturing purposes.

