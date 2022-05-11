Walgreens Boots Alliance cuts stake in AmerisourceBergen to 25.2%

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) said Wednesday it sold 6M shares of AmerisourceBergen (ABC) at $150/share, a 7% discount to ABC's closing price earlier in the day.
  • The news dragged ABC stock down 6.4% in aftermarket trade.
  • WBA now owns ~25.2% in ABC, down from its earlier stake of ~28.1%.
  • The sale has no impact on the firms' long-term partnership.
  • WBA COO Ornella Barra will continue to serve on ABC's board.
  • Proceeds from the sale are expected to be ~$900M, which WBA intends to use primarily for debt paydown and continued support of its strategic priorities.
  • WBA stock inched up 0.2% following the announcement.
