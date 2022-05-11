Oil companies are trying to find ways to increase production but are struggling to balance increases without undercutting shareholder returns, Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) CEO Vicki Hollub said Wednesday, according to Reuters.

"It's almost value destruction if you try to accelerate anything now," Hollub reportedly said during the company's earnings conference call. "Some of the longer-term projects just can't get started because of the cost involved."

Occidental (OXY) said it could raise production by as much as 5% next year if returns stay high, but oil and gas producers are being held back by rising service and material costs.

Hollub also said Occidental (OXY) raised capex by $250M mostly to cover for inflation costs, and the company abandoned a multi-rig program in Colorado after its drilling permits were restricted to one unit by regulators for the rest of this year.

Occidental (OXY) closed +1.1% in Wednesday's trading after reporting better than expected Q1 earnings and saying it is resuming its stock buyback program after reaching its $20B net debt target.