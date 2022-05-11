Musk draws SEC probe over Twitter stake disclosure

Elon Musk Visits Germany

Maja Hitij/Getty Images News

Elon Musk has now drawn a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation for his late filing of his building stake in Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), a move that shortly preceded his all-out bid for the company, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The SEC joins the Federal Trade Commission in taking a look at Musk's transaction reporting. The FTC is investigating whether Musk committed Hart-Scott-Rodino Act violations with irregularities around his disclosure.

Musk had issued a filing on crossing the 5% ownership threshold April 4, at least 10 days after his stake crossed that trigger point. That document - a 13G filing suggesting a passive stake in the company - was later filed as a 13D, pointing to the activist stance Musk had taken.

That likely saved Musk at least tens of millions, as a market that knew about his stake on time likely would have driven Twitter's (TWTR) share price higher.

Meanwhile, with Twitter down 0.8% after hours, the spread between the after-hours quote ($45.74) and Musk's committed deal price ($54.20) has risen to a hefty 18.5% - suggesting serious market doubts that Musk can complete the deal as planned.

The stock fell 2.5% today to its lowest point in a month.

