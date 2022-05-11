Existing shareholders may buy up to 30% of ProFrac's proposed $360M IPO

Fracking services provider ProFrac (PFHC) said that two of its largest shareholders may buy nearly 30% of the shares being offered in its proposed $360M initial public offering.

ProFrac said in a filing Wednesday that existing shareholders THRC Holdings and the Farris and Jo Ann Wilks 2022 Family Trust have indicated they may buy an aggregate of up to $117M or 5.2M of the Class A shares being offered, based on the midpoint range stated in the company’s prospectus, at the IPO price.

The fracking company said the purchases would reduce the number of shares available for sale to the general public. ProFac added that it assumes THRC will purchase up to 4.2M shares and the Wilks 2022 Family Trust will buy up to around 978K shares.

ProFrac plans to offer 16M shares priced between $21 and $24 per share, which would raise approximately $360M if priced at the midpoint of the range. Underwriters will be given a 30-day option to buy up to 2.4M additional shares at the public price.

If the Wilks 2022 Family Trust and THRC Holdings purchase up to $117M or 5.2M Class A shares, the Wilks family will own 88.5% of ProFrac’s voting stock. If the underwriter’s option is exercised in full, they will own 87% of the voting stock, ProFrac said.

Based in Texas, ProFrac provides hydraulic fracturing services to oil and gas companies engaged in exploration and production.

ProFrac was founded by Farris and Dan Wilks. Farris’s son, Ladd Wilks, currently serves as chief executive of the company, while Dan’s son, Matthew Wilks, serves as executive chairman. THRC is affiliated with Dan Wilks.

The company expects the IPO to generate net proceeds of around $335M, most of which it intends to use to pay down debt.

ProFrac expects to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol PFHC. J.P. Morgan, Piper Sandler and Morgan Stanley are acting as lead bookrunners on the deal.

