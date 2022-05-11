Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) were the winning bidders in Wednesday's U.S. Interior Department auction for two leases to develop wind power projects at a 110K-acre site in federal waters off the coast of North and South Carolina.

The winning bids totaled $315M, with Duke Energy (DUK) paying $155M and TotalEnergies (TTE) paying $160M.

Duke (DUK) was named a provisional winner of the OCS-A 0546 lease area east of Wilmington, N.C., which it said could support as much as 1.6 GW of potential offshore wind energy, enough to power nearly 375K homes.

The sale is part of the Biden administration's push to permit 30 GW of offshore wind by 2030.

Wednesday's auction brought in far less than the $4.3B-plus in high bids generated at a February wind auction off the coast of New York and New Jersey.