Instacart is said to file confidentially for U.S. IPO that may happen this year

May 11, 2022 9:27 PM ETInstacart (ICART)AMZN, UBER, DASHBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor7 Comments

Instacart company closeup sign is seen in Toronto, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Instacart (ICART) is said to confidentially file documents for an initial public offering that may happen as soon this year.
  • Instacart is working with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley on an IPO, according to a Bloomberg report.
  • The IPO news comes after Bloomberg reported in March that Instacart (ICART) slashed its valuation by almost 40% to about $24 billion, a large drop from the $39B valuation the grocery delivery firm was tagged with in a March 2021 fundraising round that included venture capital titans Andreesen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital and hedge fund D1 Capital Partners.
  • The Instacart IPO comes as the service faces competition from DoorDash (DASH) and Uber (UBER) - not to mention start-up GoPuff and also Whole Foods parent Amazon.com (AMZN).
  • There were reports last year that Instacart had targeted an IPO for Q4 of 2021, though The Information reported in November that the company had put off plans until this year or later to focus on its growth.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.