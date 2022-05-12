Instacart is said to file confidentially for U.S. IPO that may happen this year
May 11, 2022 9:27 PM ETInstacart (ICART)AMZN, UBER, DASHBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Instacart (ICART) is said to confidentially file documents for an initial public offering that may happen as soon this year.
- Instacart is working with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley on an IPO, according to a Bloomberg report.
- The IPO news comes after Bloomberg reported in March that Instacart (ICART) slashed its valuation by almost 40% to about $24 billion, a large drop from the $39B valuation the grocery delivery firm was tagged with in a March 2021 fundraising round that included venture capital titans Andreesen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital and hedge fund D1 Capital Partners.
- The Instacart IPO comes as the service faces competition from DoorDash (DASH) and Uber (UBER) - not to mention start-up GoPuff and also Whole Foods parent Amazon.com (AMZN).
- There were reports last year that Instacart had targeted an IPO for Q4 of 2021, though The Information reported in November that the company had put off plans until this year or later to focus on its growth.