Asia-Pacific markets lower after data shows U.S. inflation near 40-year highs in April

Japan -1.43%.

China -0.01%. China lending is expected to have dropped 50% in April - data due today.

Hong Kong -1.34%

Australia -1.54%.

India -1.47%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones declined 326.63 points, or 1.02%, to 31,834.11, S&P 500 shed 1.65% to 3,935.18, while Nasdaq lagged as it fell 3.18% to 11,364.24.

New Zealand April food price inflation subdued at +0.1% m/m (prior +0.7%).

More from NZ finmin Robertson: - inflation to come down in the second half of 2022.

The U.S. consumer price index surged 8.3% in April as compared with a year ago, official data showed Wednesday, near the highest level in more than 40 years.

Oil prices dropped more than 1% on Thursday in a volatile week as economic concerns and recession fears dogged global financial markets, outweighing supply concerns and geopolitical tensions in Europe.

Brent crude futures slipped $1.25, or 1.2%, to $106.26 a barrel by 0303 GMT. WTI crude futures fell $1.24, or 1.2%, to $104.47 a barrel.

Gold gained on Thursday as the dollar and Treasury yields slipped after U.S. consumer price data suggested inflation might have peaked in April, allaying some concerns of more aggressive Fed rate hikes.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,855.11 per ounce, as of 0103 GMT, having risen as much as 1.1% in the previous session. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,856.90.

Spot silver was up 0.1% to $21.57 per ounce, while platinum dipped 0.2% to $990.64, and palladium fell 0.7% to $2,021.16.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.37%; S&P 500 -0.36%; Nasdaq -0.41%.