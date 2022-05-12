IDEX Biometrics GAAP EPS of -$0.01, revenue of $0.99M
May 12, 2022 1:33 AM ETIDEX Biometrics ASA (IDBA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- IDEX Biometrics press release (NASDAQ:IDBA): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.01.
- Revenue of $0.99M (+59.7% Y/Y).
- The Company’s cash balance totaled $25.5 million as of March 31, 2022, in contrast to $25.9 million as of March 31, 2021, and $33.8 million as of December 31, 2021.
- The company incurred an operating cash deficit of ($8.4 million) for the first quarter of 2022, in contrast to operating cash deficits of ($6.9 million) for the first quarter of 2021 and ($7.6 million) for the fourth quarter of 2021.