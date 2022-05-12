Owens & Minor awarded $1.125B Defense Department contract modification

May 12, 2022 1:41 AM ETOwens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Owens and Minor Distribution (NYSE:OMI) has secured a maximum $1.125B modification exercising the second 30-month option period of a 30-month base contract SPE2DV-17-D0002 with three 30-month option periods for worldwide ordering and distribution of consumable, commercial, brand name and generic medical surgical supplies.
  • This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.
  • December 5, 2024 is the ordering period end date.
  • Using customers are Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and federal civilian agencies.
  • The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
