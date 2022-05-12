Veolia Environnement S.A. reports Q1 results; guidance for FY 2022 confirmed

May 12, 2022 1:51 AM ETVeolia Environnement S.A. (VEOEY), VEOEFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Veolia Environnement S.A. press release (OTCPK:VEOEY): Q1 EBITDA of €1,456M, a growth of +33.4 % compared to Q1 2021 reported.
  • Current EBIT Of €692M, a growth of +45.7 % compared to Q1 2021 reported.
  • Revenue of €9.94B, a growth of +44.3 % compared to Q12021 reported.
  • 2022 Guidance confirmed after very strong performance in Q1: Solid organic revenue growth; Organic growth of EBITDA between +4% and +6%; Current net income group share around €1.1bn, a growth of more than 20%, confirming the earning per share accretion of around 10%; confirmed 2024 EPS accretion of around 40%; Leverage ratio around 3x.
