Ontex Group NV reports Q1 results; issues FY22 guidance

May 12, 2022 1:55 AM ETOntex Group NV (ONXYY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Ontex Group NV press release (OTC:ONXYY): Q1 Revenue of €385M (+13.3% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA was €21 million, down 49% year on year, as a result of the impact of cost inflation.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin was 5.4%, 6.7pp down year on year, and 2.9pp sequentially versus the last quarter of 2021.

  • For the full year 2022, Ontex expects the following: Revenue of continuing operations is expected to grow high single digits like for like, based on development of growth drivers and gradual price increases; Adjusted EBITDA margin of continuing operations is expected to improve sequentially in H2; Adjusted EBITDA margin of discontinued operations is expected to improve sequentially in H2; Cash flow discipline to remain a focus, with working capital to sales ratio to normalize over the year and capital expenditure to return gradually to around 4% of sales.

