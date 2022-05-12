Conifer Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.32 misses by $0.19, net written premiums of $18.02M misses by $8.52M

May 12, 2022 2:04 AM ETConifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR), CNFRLBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Conifer Holdings press release (NASDAQ:CNFR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.32 misses by $0.19.
  • Net written premiums of $18.02M (-26.4% Y/Y) misses by $8.52M.
  • Gross written premium increased 8.5% to $33.0 million.
  • Net earned premium increased 4.9% to 24.0 million.
  • Expense ratio decreased to 37.5%, down 710 basis points from Q1 2021.
  • Book value per share of $3.13 as of March 31, 2022.
  • The Company's combined ratio was 112.5% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 129.0% for the same period in 2021. 
