Conifer Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.32 misses by $0.19, net written premiums of $18.02M misses by $8.52M
May 12, 2022 2:04 AM ETConifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR), CNFRLBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Conifer Holdings press release (NASDAQ:CNFR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.32 misses by $0.19.
- Net written premiums of $18.02M (-26.4% Y/Y) misses by $8.52M.
- Gross written premium increased 8.5% to $33.0 million.
- Net earned premium increased 4.9% to 24.0 million.
- Expense ratio decreased to 37.5%, down 710 basis points from Q1 2021.
- Book value per share of $3.13 as of March 31, 2022.
- The Company's combined ratio was 112.5% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 129.0% for the same period in 2021.