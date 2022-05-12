Fluence Energy GAAP EPS of -$0.35 misses by $0.07, revenue of $342.72M misses by $67.97M; reaffirms FY22 guidance
May 12, 2022 2:16 AM ETFluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Fluence Energy press release (NASDAQ:FLNC): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.35 misses by $0.07.
- Revenue of $342.72M (+249.3% Y/Y) misses by $67.97M.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the second fiscal quarter was -$53M, compared to -$21M for the same quarter last year.]
- Total backlog of $2.2 billion as of March 31, 2022, comprised of approximately $1.8 billion from energy storage products, and approximately $0.4 billion from recurring revenues businesses (energy storage services and Fluence IQ). This is compared to our December 31, 2021 total backlog of $1.9 billion.
- The Company reaffirms previously provided fiscal year 2022 total revenue guidance between $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion vs. consensus of $1.12B.