Teekay Tankers Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.41, revenue of $174.02M

May 12, 2022 2:21 AM ETTeekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Teekay Tankers press release (NYSE:TNK): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.41.
  • Revenue of $174.02M (+21.9% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $17.54M vs. $15.92M a year ago quarter.
  • Free cash flow of $9.93M vs. $5.77M a year ago quarter.
  • Secured strong second quarter-to-date spot tanker rates of $27,400 per day for the Suezmax fleet, $30,900 per day for the Aframax fleet, and $30,400 per day for the LR2 fleet.
  • Completed the sale of three older vessels for total proceeds of $44 million, including two vessels which were delivered in April 2022.
  • In March and April 2022, completed the previously announced refinancings of 13 vessels with new, low-cost sale-leaseback financings. Including these refinancings and the two vessel sales completed in April 2022, Teekay Tankers' pro forma liquidity was approximately $230.9 million as of March 31, 2022.
