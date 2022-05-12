Teekay Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01, revenue of $212.72M
May 12, 2022 2:26 AM ETTeekay Corporation (TK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Teekay press release (NYSE:TK): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01.
- Revenue of $212.72M (+15.1% Y/Y).
- Total adjusted EBITDA of $41.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.
- Teekay Tankers secured strong second quarter-to-date spot tanker rates of $27,400 per day for its Suezmax fleet, $30,900 per day for its Aframax fleet, and $30,400 per day for its LR2 fleet, which are close to double the average rates in the first quarter of 2022.
- During March and April 2022, Teekay Tankers completed the debt refinancing associated with 13 vessels under new sale-leaseback facilities. These refinancings increased Teekay Tankers' total liquidity position by approximately $75 million.