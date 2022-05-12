Touchstone Exploration GAAP EPS of $0.00, revenue of $10.5M

May 12, 2022 2:33 AM ETTouchstone Exploration Inc. (PBEGF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Touchstone Exploration press release (OTCPK:PBEGF): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.00.
  • Revenue of $10.5M (+71.6% Y/Y).
  • Achieved quarterly average production volumes of 1,396 barrels per day, representing a 4 percent increase relative to the preceding quarter and an 8 percent increase from the 1,297 bbls/d produced in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Realized petroleum sales of $10.5M from an average crude oil price of $83.55 per barrel compared to petroleum sales of $8.21M from average realized pricing of $66.81 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.