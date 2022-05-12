Touchstone Exploration GAAP EPS of $0.00, revenue of $10.5M
May 12, 2022 2:33 AM ETTouchstone Exploration Inc. (PBEGF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Touchstone Exploration press release (OTCPK:PBEGF): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.00.
- Revenue of $10.5M (+71.6% Y/Y).
- Achieved quarterly average production volumes of 1,396 barrels per day, representing a 4 percent increase relative to the preceding quarter and an 8 percent increase from the 1,297 bbls/d produced in the first quarter of 2021.
- Realized petroleum sales of $10.5M from an average crude oil price of $83.55 per barrel compared to petroleum sales of $8.21M from average realized pricing of $66.81 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2021.