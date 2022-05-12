Peyto Exploration GAAP EPS of C$0.56, revenue of C$286.89M

May 12, 2022 2:49 AM ETPeyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEYUF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Peyto Exploration press release (OTCPK:PEYUF): Q1 GAAP EPS of C$0.56.
  • Revenue of C$286.89M (+63.6% Y/Y).
  • Production per share up 13%.
  • First quarter 2022 production of 101,549 boe/d, comprised of 536 MMcf/d of natural gas, 7,253 bbl/d of Condensate and Pentanes, and 5,020 bbl/d of Butane and Propane, was up 15% (10% per diluted share) from 88,070 boe/d in Q1 2021.
  • Funds from Operations were a company record C$203 million after hedging losses of C$53 million in the quarter. Per diluted share FFO were C$1.17, up 65% from C$0.71 in Q1 2021.
