Largo Resources GAAP EPS of -$0.03, revenue of $42.69M; raises FY2 guidance
May 12, 2022 2:52 AM ETLargo Resources Ltd. (LGO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Largo Resources press release (NASDAQ:LGO): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.03.
- Revenue of $42.69M (+7.3% Y/Y).
- Total V2O5 equivalent sales of 2,232 tonnes vs. 2,783 tonnes in Q1 2021; Lower quarterly sales due to ongoing global logistical challenges and lower production in Q4 2021.
- The Company has increased its annual cash operating cost excluding royalties guidance from $3.20 – 3.40 per lb sold to $3.90 – 4.30 per lb sold mainly due to a rise in input raw material costs, a stronger Brazilian currency estimate and lower production in Q1 2022; V2O5 equivalent production guidance lowered from 12,250 – 12,750 tonnes to 11,600 – 12,400 tonnes; V2O5 equivalent sales guidance lowered from 12,250 – 12,750 tonnes to 11,000 – 12,000 tonnes.