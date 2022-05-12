Argonaut Gold Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03, revenue of $105.8M beats by $5.8M; maintains its 2022 production and cost guidance

May 12, 2022 2:55 AM ETArgonaut Gold Inc. (ARNGF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Argonaut Gold press release (OTCPK:ARNGF): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03.
  • Revenue of $105.8M (+0.5% Y/Y) beats by $5.8M.
  • During the first quarter of 2022, the Company sold 54,107 gold ounces at an average realized price per ounce of $1,874, compared to 56,727 gold ounces sold at an average realized price per ounce of $1,761 during the same period of 2021.
  • During the first quarter of 2022, the Company achieved production of 55,516 GEOs at a cash cost per gold ounce sold of $1,153 and all-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold of $1,430 compared to 59,704 GEOs at a cash cost of $1,003 per gold ounce sold and an AISC of $1,318 during the first quarter 2021.
  • 2022 GEO Production and Cost Guidance: GEO production of 200K – 230K; Cash costs ($ per oz Au) of 1,100 – 1,190.
