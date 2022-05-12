Rubellite Energy GAAP EPS of -C$0.21, revenue of C$10.88M

May 12, 2022 3:07 AM ETRubellite Energy Inc. (RUBLF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Rubellite Energy press release (OTCPK:RUBLF): Q1 GAAP EPS of -C$0.21.
  • Revenue of C$10.88M (+176.8% Q/Q).
  • The Company averaged 1,525 bbl/d of sales production during the month of March and achieved its 2,000 bbl/d production milestone in late March.
  • Adjusted funds flow was C$3.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 (Q4 2021 - C$1.5 million), up 153% quarter-over-quarter, driven by the growth in sales production.
  • Cash flow from operating activities was C$3.2 million (Q4 2021 - C$1.1 million).
  • Rubellite forecasts capital spending of C$26.0 to C$28.0 million for the remainder of 2022 to drill.
  • Forecast drilling activities are expected to be fully funded from adjusted funds flow and the Company's credit facility.
